Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021

A Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, and Ukrainian police said they had launched a murder case.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210803-belarus-dissident-found-hanged-in-ukraine-police-open-murder-case