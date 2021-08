Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 09:47 Hits: 3

A year after the Beirut blast, residents of the working-class Karantina district in the Lebanese capital have moved back to homes reconstructed by NGOs. They expect no assistance from the Lebanese government, but they are demanding an investigation into the disaster.

