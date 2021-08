Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 10:30 Hits: 6

PARIS: Climate scientists have long warned that the 21st century would see more natural disasters made worse or more likely by global warming. But a cascade of deadly extreme weather this summer in the northern hemisphere could make 2021 the year when climate predictions became a reality that can ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sustainability/climate-change-extreme-weather-floods-wildfires-heatwave-15371192