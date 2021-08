Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 05:56 Hits: 6

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders has permanently closed its hospital in an impoverished neighborhood of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince due to gang violence, it said in a statement Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210803-m%C3%A9decins-sans-fronti%C3%A8res-closes-hospital-in-haiti-amid-rising-gang-violence