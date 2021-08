Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 08:09 Hits: 6

France's pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, which has lagged behind rivals in developing new generation mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, on Tuesday said it has purchased a US firm specialising in the technology.

