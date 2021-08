Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 22:36 Hits: 1

Afghan forces battled on Monday (Aug 2) to stop a first major city from falling to the Taliban as the United States and Britain accused the insurgents of "massacring civilians" in a town they recently captured near the Pakistan border.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/afghan-fighting-rages-as-us-and-uk-accuse-taliban-of-massacring-15362092