Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 23:08 Hits: 2

Thousands more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their USÂ affiliations will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States under a new program announced by the State Department on Monday (Aug 2).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-offers-refuge-to-more-afghans-who-aided-americans-15363142