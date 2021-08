Category: World Published on Tuesday, 03 August 2021 00:49 Hits: 2

The US states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalisation numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday (Aug 2), driven by the still-spreading Delta variant, as one doctor warned of the "darkest days" yet.

