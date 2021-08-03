The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: The DeSantis surge slams Florida; St. Louis anti-mask crowd was exposed to COVID-19

In the news today: Florida COVID-19 cases soar after state Republicans dismantle pandemic safety measures with sneering "Don't Fauci my Florida" campaigns: Anyone have a spare "Mission accomplished" banner? Republican members of the Jan. 6 insurrection probe indicate that Rep. Jim Jordan and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will very likely be subpoenaed to answer questions about their communications with Trump during the violence. Participants in an angry protest of St. Louis County mask requirements are being asked to quarantine after, you guessed it, a member of the maskless indoor crowd tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

DeSantis did it: He finally got a Florida pandemic surge that will top all the others

'#RecessCanWait but our democracy can’t,' state legislators say as they head to Washington, D.C.

White House, House Democrats need to get over fingerpointing on eviction moratorium and fix it

Two Republican members investigating Jan. 6 zero in on two GOP subpoena targets: McCarthy, Jordan

First they protest masks in racist fury. Then hotbed of loud, wrong Missourians attracts COVID-19

Trending from the community:

The hardiest species on earth were boiled alive in June; we can't stay alive without them

This might be the key to turning rural America blue again and defeating Trumpist disinformation

