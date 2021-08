Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 17:48 Hits: 2

England's COVID-19 mobile phone app will be tweaked so that fewer contacts of asymptomatic people who test positive for the disease will need to self-isolate, Britain's health ministry said on Monday (Aug 2).

