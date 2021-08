Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 18:45 Hits: 4

Firefighters using planes and helicopters, and locals with buckets of water, battled wildfires raging for a sixth day near southern coastal resorts in drought-hit Turkey on Monday and the government faced fresh criticism of its handling the disaster.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wildfires-blaze-on-in-drought-hit-turkey-as-criticism-grows-15364418