Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 17:28 Hits: 3

In a Q&A, Caseen Gaines talks about the first Broadway musical with an all-Black cast, the 1921 “Shuffle Along,” and how it broke boundaries.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2021/0802/Before-The-Wiz-and-Dreamgirls-there-was-Shuffle-Along?icid=rss