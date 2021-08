Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 08:00 Hits: 4

Two of the richest Poles want to develop nuclear power: Michal Solowow with small reactors from the US and Zygmunt Solorz-Zak large reactors from Russia. Geopolitics will play a part in which project succeeds, if either.

