Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 06:08 Hits: 6

Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu be came the first female pair from Indonesia to win gold in women's doubles. Elsewhere, Puerto Rico picked up their second-ever gold medal. Follow the latest from Tokyo with DW.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tokyo-olympics-digest-indonesia-takes-gold-in-women-s-badminton/a-58726870?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf