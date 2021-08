Category: World Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 07:53 Hits: 10

SEPANG: A total of 88,034 foreigners have been repatriated as part of the Recalibration for Illegal Immigrants (Pati) repatriation programme, says Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/02/88034-foreigners-return-home-in-repatriation-programme