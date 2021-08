Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 11:35 Hits: 7

Hackers have attacked and shut down the IT systems of the company that manages COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Lazio region surrounding Rome, the regional government said on Sunday.

