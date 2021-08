Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 18:04 Hits: 5

Britain said on Sunday (Aug 31) it believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday that killed a Briton and a Romanian, and said it was working with partners on a "concerted response".

