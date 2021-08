Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 18:30 Hits: 8

A young TikTok star who had been on life support after he and a friend were shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died, police and his family said Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/young-tiktok-star-shot-in-california-movie-theater-dies-15357600