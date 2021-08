Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 13:11 Hits: 1

As the world’s largest democracy, India is widely regarded as one of the world’s “digital deciders” in debates about cyber norms. But the decisions its government is making regarding the internet run directly counter to the values of an open society.

