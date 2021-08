Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 15:34 Hits: 1

Since 2008 – and more so during the pandemic – central bank money has been showered, via private bankers, on the ultra-rich, while everyone else suffers stagnation and austerity. The time for change is now, and the way to do it is by creating central-bank cryptocurrency.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/central-bank-cryptocurrency-democratize-money-by-yanis-varoufakis-2021-07