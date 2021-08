Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 12:05 Hits: 1

Every two years, critics complain that the Olympic Games elicit chauvinistic attitudes, allowing superpowers to flex their muscles in zero-sum competition with one another. But the Games also inspire healthier responses, particularly among smaller, newer, and poorer countries.

