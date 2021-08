Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 13:30 Hits: 1

A recent ruling by the European Union’s highest court raises the question of whether there is a place for visibly Muslim women in public life. Rather than asking whether Islam is liberal enough to belong in Europe, the more relevant question today appears to be whether Europe is liberal enough to accept Muslim women.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-court-of-justice-hijab-ruling-muslim-women-by-jasmine-m-el-gamal-2021-07