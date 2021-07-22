Rideshare Drivers in California Strike for the PRO Act - A conversation with Ahmad Ibrahim Moss, a rideshare driver in San Francisco.

Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 16:38 Hits: 0

On Wednesday, July 21, across California, rideshare drivers with Rideshare Drivers United are going on a one-day strike against the exploitative practices of tech giants Uber and Lyft (which have only gotten worse since the passage of Prop 22 in November), and to demand Congress pass the PRO Act. We talk with Ahmad Ibrahim Moss, a rideshare driver in San Francisco, about how drivers' pay, conditions, and work experience has changed since the passage of Prop 22 (and before), and we talk about the dark truth at the center of the "gig economy."

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/rideshare-gig-economy-california-strike-pro-act-uber