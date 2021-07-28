NAACP Head Derrick Johnson Remembers Bob Moses as Key Strategist of Civil Rights Movement

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 12:27 Hits: 0

We look at the life and legacy of civil rights icon Bob Moses, who recently died at the age of 86, with NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who formerly headed the NAACP Mississippi State Conference, where Moses served as field secretary for SNCC, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and helped register thousands of voters across the state. “Bob Moses was one of the most profound strategist leaders of the civil rights movement across the country,” says Johnson. “He understood that the local fight had both national and global implications.”

