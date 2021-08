Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 16:13 Hits: 0

Lawmakers in Republika Srpska, the Serb-controlled region of Bosnia-Herzegovina, have approved two new laws to block a decision last week by the outgoing UN high representative for Bosnia to ban genocide denial.

