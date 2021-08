Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 12:26 Hits: 4

Lilly King echoed fellow U.S. swimming medalist Ryan Murphy's criticism of the presence of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and raised it a notch on August 1 by saying, "There are a lot of people here that should not be here."

