The US Shows Willingness to Resume Nuclear Talks With Iran

On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States is willing to continue the discussions on Iran's nuclear program after months without reaching agreements.

Blinken's statement came shortly after outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged U.S. President Joe Biden to reactivate the nuclear agreement without further delay.

According to the White House official, the Biden administration is ready to return to Vienna, Austria, to resume the negotiations as soon as Iran sets a date for such a meeting.

Blinken, who is in Kuwait on an official visit, said that he expects to learn this week what the incoming Iranian government is willing to do or not to resume the talks.

In April, Iran began negotiations with Russia, China, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and indirectly with the United States to reinstate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the nuclear deal.

The agreement, signed in 2015 between Tehran and these major world powers, provided for a lifting of sanctions on Iran in exchange for it limiting its nuclear program.

However, former U.S. President Donald Trump (2017-2021) boycotted the pact by unilaterally withdrawing in 2018 and imposing new sanctions on the Islamic republic.

