Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021

Middle-distance runner Abraham Guem was stranded in Japan for 21 months with four compatriots. Though his chances at the Tokyo Olympics look slim, he has more at stake than medals.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tokyo-olympics-south-sudan-s-abraham-guem-and-his-race-for-peace/a-58723992?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf