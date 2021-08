Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 17:12 Hits: 7

Germany's government wants to start promoting COVID vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds, according to a draft plan. Giving the jab to this age group would go further than guidance from the country's vaccine regulator.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-germany-set-to-recommend-covid-jab-for-adolescents/a-58723925?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf