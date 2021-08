Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 15:26 Hits: 3

Dozens of villages were evacuated in tourist hotspots in southern Turkey on Sunday as wildfires that have claimed six lives raged for the fifth day, while Greece, Italy and Spain were also hit by blazes.

