Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 17:34 Hits: 7

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's attorney general's office will charge former army commander General Mario Montoya for responsibility of 104 extrajudicial executions, as part of the "false positives" scandal, it said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/02/colombia-ex-army-chief-will-be-charged-over-extrajudicial-killings