Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 17:26 Hits: 9

Dozens of villages were evacuated in tourist hotspots in southern Turkey on Sunday as wildfires that have claimed eight lives raged for a fifth day, while blazes also hit Greece, Italy and Spain.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fires-rage-across-southern-europe--forcing-hundreds-to-evacuate-15356254