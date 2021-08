Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:02 Hits: 0

Neutrality has long been a foundational principle of humanitarian action, with international actors often viewed as the only ones who can provide aid without taking sides. But there is nothing wrong with having a political view and hoping your side will win, and the belief that there is delegitimizes locally led aid at a time when it is desperately needed.

