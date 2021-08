Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 09:53 Hits: 9

Mental health is a big topic in Tokyo, in part due to the struggles of prominent female athletes such as Simone Biles. Nikita Ducarroz, an Olympic bronze medalist BMX rider, talks to DW about her own struggles.

