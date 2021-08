Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 10:35 Hits: 5

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has taken on a new title as prime minister of a newly formed caretaker government, state media reported on Sunday, six months after the army seized power from a civilian government. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/01/myanmar-military-leader-takes-new-title-of-prime-minister-in-caretaker-government---state-media