Category: World
Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021

A new survey by Arab Barometer adds numbers to the narrative that COVID has led to a harsher reality for women in the Middle East and North Africa.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/more-violence-less-income-arab-women-bear-the-brunt-of-covid-19-study-finds/a-58707608?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf