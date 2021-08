Category: World Published on Sunday, 01 August 2021 08:47 Hits: 4

Since Monday, heavy rains have battered Cox’s Bazar in eastern Bangladesh, home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees. The flooding and landslides resulting from the monsoon have left more than 5,000 people without shelter, according to the UN, and six refugees have been confirmed dead. NGOs are struggling to keep up with the disaster response.

