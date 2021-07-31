Trump's COVID-19 testing czar warns the unvaccinated: 'You’re going to get the delta variant'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 19:00 Hits: 4

Honestly, I’d forgotten that Donald Trump had a COVID-19 testing czar. It doesn’t seem like his bag. At all. I could maybe see a hydroxychloroquine czar or a nougat czar or a “where’s the closest McDonald’s?” czar, but a testing czar? For the guy who publicly and bitterly complained that we were doing too many tests? He may as well have appointed a natural human skin tone czar. I mean, really. What’s the point?

But hey, former COVID-19 testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir did work for Donald Trump, so maybe—just maybe—when he says scary-as-all-fuck things like this, the more Trumpily inclined among us will at the very least deign to listen.

Giroir appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time Friday to launch a big, bright warning flare into the faces of the vaccine-hesitant among us. What he said was frightening, even for those of us who are vaccinated. As for the unvaccinated? They’re like school kids eagerly queuing up to stick their tongues to flagpoles in the winter. You know it will end badly, but there’s simply no way to talk them out of it. Because, well, they’re fuckin’ flagpole-lickers.

The video:

"if you're not vaccinated and if you have not had Covid...you're going to get the Delta variant," says the testing czar for former Pres. Trump. "On average, one person will transmit this to nine people, unlike the original virus, which got transmitted to two or three," he adds. pic.twitter.com/XV74MGbVEw July 31, 2021

Transcript!

GIROIR: “The message I would say is, if you are not vaccinated and if you have not had COVID before, you’re going to get the delta variant. On average, one person will transmit this to nine people, unlike the original virus, which got transmitted to two or three. It’s about as contagious as chickenpox, and we see what happened even among vaccinated people. And let me just say, I’m very concerned about those with natural immunity. Natural immunity is real, it provides protection, but there’s more and more accumulating evidence that that immunity wanes and it’s not so good against delta, so I’m very concerned and I do support the recommendations that even if you had COVID you need to get vaccinated as well.”

After Chris Cuomo noted that he’s heard several people say things along the lines of “I’ve already had COVID-19, I’m good,” Giroir reiterated that natural immunity is by no means sufficient protection against a vicious mutated strain like delta.

GIROIR: “Based on the laboratory data and looking at people over time, I would be very concerned that natural immunity, particularly against delta, wanes. Remember, we have to get vaccinated against flu every year, not because our immunity is so bad, but because the virus changes, and delta is a whole new ballgame. It is a changed virus that is very dangerous and very deadly. We can end this all by getting vaccinated. If everyone got vaccinated, we could put this to the end, but until that happens, we’re going to be battling again, just like we did last summer. In fact, the number of cases we have now are more than we had last summer, which is unbelievable to me.”

This pandemic will end eventually, because the universe’s one inviolable truth—whether you’re in the realm of natural science or Buddhism—is that everything ends, with the possible exception of The Simpsons. Eventually, the virus, which is currently burning through the unvaxxed like they're the brittle, gnarly, kindling inside Rep. Louie Gohmert’s head, will run out of fuel. But tens of thousands will die in the meantime, and many more will suffer unnecessarily—while taking up hospital resources that could be used to save the lives of those suffering from non-COVID-19 crises.

Indeed, we’ve seen a lot of cautionary tales lately. Like a wife and husband from Mississippi who both got COVID-19. She was vaccinated, he wasn’t. She recovered in 10 days. He’s been in the hospital for 22 days, as of July 30.

CNN:

"It's real. It's devastating. ... It's been really hard," [Alicia Ball] said [of her husband, William]. "I wouldn't want my worst enemy to go through this." Ball added she and her husband were vaccine-hesitant, but she eventually got the vaccine under her doctor's care after fears regarding her asthma condition. She said she fell ill for 10 days when she contracted Covid-19 and had to visit an emergency room. "But I didn't get put in here for 22 days and counting," she said.

The unvaccinated fall into two general categories. Some don’t fear the virus like they should, and some fear the vaccine more than is reasonable. My own sister is in both categories, and I fear she’ll discover her error sooner rather than later. She recently scolded me over my supposed “fear-based obsession” regarding COVID-19. The conversation sort of went off the rails after that.

I’m an admittedly cautious person, which usually just means I walk a bit more gingerly up the deck stairs at night while I’m high. But with regard to COVID-19, I’ve taken all the usual precautions and then some.

Hopefully, people like William Ball and my sister will make it through without any acute or chronic health issues. But it’s not looking good, for them or the rest of us. The best we can do is keep banging the drum, especially when unlikely characters like Trump administration officials and even Fox News are keeping the beat right along with us.

just seen on Fox News pic.twitter.com/H535sC76wk July 30, 2021

Yes, vaccines do work, Fox News. Thanks for at least dipping your toe into reality (finally) to test the waters. Now if only someone would tell that rat bastard Tucker Carlson to do the same.

