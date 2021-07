Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

President Rumen Radev has asked a newly elected lawmaker from Bulgaria's antiestablishment party, There Is Such a People (ITN), to form the country's next government after the party narrowly won parliamentary elections on July 11.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bulgarian-pm-nomination-plamen-nikolov/31386220.html