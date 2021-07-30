Ukrainian Police Clash With Far-Right Protesters At LGBT Event In Kyiv

Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 17:58 Hits: 4

Members of far-right organizations attempted to disrupt an LGBT rights protest in Kyiv, Ukraine. Police used tear gas and clashed with the anti-LGBT protesters, blocking them from entering the July 30 event, which took place near the office of the Ukrainian president. Human rights activists are demanding the investigation of attacks against LGBT people and the adoption of a proposed law to combat discrimination.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lgbt-rights-protest-far-right-clashes-arrests-kyiv-ukraine/31386221.html