The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Ukrainian Police Clash With Far-Right Protesters At LGBT Event In Kyiv

Category: World Hits: 4

Ukrainian Police Clash With Far-Right Protesters At LGBT Event In Kyiv Members of far-right organizations attempted to disrupt an LGBT rights protest in Kyiv, Ukraine. Police used tear gas and clashed with the anti-LGBT protesters, blocking them from entering the July 30 event, which took place near the office of the Ukrainian president. Human rights activists are demanding the investigation of attacks against LGBT people and the adoption of a proposed law to combat discrimination.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lgbt-rights-protest-far-right-clashes-arrests-kyiv-ukraine/31386221.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version