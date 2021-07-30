'Planning to foment a coup': Legal experts say new evidence shows Trump trying 'to overthrow the government'

Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 22:57 Hits: 5

Legal experts are cautiously weighing in on the bombshell news out of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee and The New York Times revealing how the former president, Donald Trump, pressured top DOJ officials to declare the election "corrupt" and help him overturn it.



NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former fed prosecutor, calls Trump pressuring the DOJ "evidence of an intent to overthrow the government," and asks what more will it take for him to be indicted.

And this statement constitutes evidence of an intent to overthrow the government/stop the lawfully elected incoming…

Constitutional law scholar, University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University Laurence Tribe says this is "part of a pattern showing Trump's criminal planning to foment a coup":

"'Just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me' & to congressional allies, [Deputy Acting AG Richard] D…

Noted attorney George Conway, who turned down a position of solicitor general in the Trump administration says Trump "should be prosecuted":

It's difficult to overstate how much this reeks of criminal intent on the part of the former guy.





It literally would have been a crime for Trump merely to have ordered the acting attorney general to march down Pen…

Law Professor and former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:

Put this together with the November 2020 White House meeting with General Flynn and Trump would have had DOJ cleara…





Now we know that they were just waiting for DOJ to declare the election illegal so they could move the troops into…

Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski sums it all up and concludes: "Trump is guilty. He tried to overthrow the government."

Trump is guilty. He tried to overthrow the government. It's a simple case. He stood to benefit. He lied for months.…





That Trump incited the insurrection to stop his loss is undeniable. It's self evident. We all watched it happen ove…

