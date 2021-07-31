The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

WHO Still Investigating Delta Variant Mortality, Transmission

Category: World Hits: 3

WHO Still Investigating Delta Variant Mortality, Transmission

The World Health Organization (WHO) explained on Friday that there is no confirmation yet the Delta variant has higher mortality or is more vaccine-resistant.

RELATED:

IMF: Global Economy's Loss Due to COVID Response

"We’re trying to get a better handle on why the delta variant is more transmissible," the WHO official Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said at a press conference.

"There are certain mutations in the delta variant that, for example, allow the virus to adhere to a cell more easily. Some laboratory studies suggest that there is increased replication in some of the modeled human airway systems," the official added.

According to the experts, at least 70 percent of vaccine coverage globally is needed to slow down the transmission and reduce the risk of new variants.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/WHO-Still-Investigating-Delta-Variant-Mortality-Transmission-20210730-0020.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version