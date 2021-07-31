WHO Still Investigating Delta Variant Mortality, Transmission

Category: World Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 03:21 Hits: 3

The World Health Organization (WHO) explained on Friday that there is no confirmation yet the Delta variant has higher mortality or is more vaccine-resistant.

"We’re trying to get a better handle on why the delta variant is more transmissible," the WHO official Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said at a press conference.

‘There’s no magic dust’ — act now to protect yourself and loved ones from #COVID19. @DrMikeRyan explains �� pic.twitter.com/DcJKbGX2xC July 30, 2021

"There are certain mutations in the delta variant that, for example, allow the virus to adhere to a cell more easily. Some laboratory studies suggest that there is increased replication in some of the modeled human airway systems," the official added.

According to the experts, at least 70 percent of vaccine coverage globally is needed to slow down the transmission and reduce the risk of new variants.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Cuban vaccines Soberana 02 and its supplement Soberana Plus have shown an efficacy of 91.2% in the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19, scientists from the island reported. pic.twitter.com/bDGy1xhPg0 July 9, 2021

