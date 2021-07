Category: World Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 07:08 Hits: 6

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended for doping. The ruling came hours before the former world championships silver medalist was due to run in the semifinals of the women's 100 meters.

