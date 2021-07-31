House Goober Gang, including Greene and Gaetz, run off by protesters during cynical publicity stunt

Category: World Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 02:00 Hits: 5

In a cynical attempt at counterprogramming the Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearings, the 4G Goober Gang—Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, and Paul Gosar—sought to draw attention to the wretched state of the “political prisoners” who were arrested in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, many of whom remain in stir.

It didn’t go quite as planned.

The Hill:

The Republican lawmakers had gathered Tuesday to press the Department of Justice (DOJ) for a status report on individuals arrested following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, who they referred to as “political prisoners.” But they were repeatedly interrupted and eventually ended the event after counterprotesters got too close to the speakers. ... One protester repeatedly blew a whistle during the event, and other demonstrators were holding signs that read “Jan 6th was an inside job, vets for democrats” and “Traitors + Rapists: Sit Down,” the latter likely referring to Gaetz, who is under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Oh, and here are some clips, in case you prefer a visual:

Marge Greene, Gaetz, Gosar and Gohmert’s press conference was shut down by protesters right when it began. pic.twitter.com/eF6r3nIdgR July 27, 2021

WATCH: Protesters interrupt news conference with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others on January 6th. Press conference ends. Full video here: https://t.co/7tlY1ReDvOpic.twitter.com/qNU1EsPFGN July 27, 2021

Note that Greene backed down and stopped asking questions exactly 30 seconds after declaring, “We will not back down, we will not stop asking questions.” What a warrior.

Ah, but the MTG bum’s rush was just an aperitif. Tuck into this tasty morsel, folks:

“Are you a pedophile?” @lawindsor asked Matt Gaetz 15 times in a row today. pic.twitter.com/VpukZWaI1B July 27, 2021

So the only person at the press conference who actually refused to stop asking questions was this reporter, who wouldn’t relent in inquiring about Gaetz’s (alleged) serial abuses.

To be fair, we should be concerned about the rights of any person—citizen or not—who’s in jail or prison awaiting trial. But somehow I doubt the Goofus Brigade cares about the hundreds of thousands of nontraitors who are detained and awaiting trial in the U.S. If there really is a legitimate concern about the rights of the Jan. 6 rioters who are currently incarcerated, I’d rather hear it from Amnesty International than Assholes Incorporated.

Considering that Greene and Gaetz can’t find a venue in which to disseminate their mind poisons and that their vaunted freedom tour is sucking up resources faster than Donald Trump Jr.’s sinuses, they might think about taking a break from their performative bullshit.

Then again, what the hell else are they going to do? Legislate? Yeah, that’s a good one.

