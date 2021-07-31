The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: A CDC document brings alarming news about delta; Justice Department turns on Trump

Category: World Hits: 4

In the news today: An internal CDC document about the delta variant of the coronavirus grimly declares "the war has changed"; there may be a glimmer of hope yet for a voting-rights workaround to the filibuster, with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia playing a central role in revising the bill; Attorney General Merrick Garland is threatening to sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over an aggressive order targeting migrants; and Republican voters are feeling pretty down about the state of the party—80% of them also say the election was stolen. 

Finally, in two notable moves today, the Justice Department turned over evidence to Congress that Trump pressured DOJ officials to back his election fraud lies and it also ordered Treasury to turn over Trump's tax returns to Congress. 

All these stories and more below.

Happy Friday, folks. Stay safe!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2042977

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version