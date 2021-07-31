News Roundup: A CDC document brings alarming news about delta; Justice Department turns on Trump

Category: World Published on Saturday, 31 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: An internal CDC document about the delta variant of the coronavirus grimly declares "the war has changed"; there may be a glimmer of hope yet for a voting-rights workaround to the filibuster, with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia playing a central role in revising the bill; Attorney General Merrick Garland is threatening to sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over an aggressive order targeting migrants; and Republican voters are feeling pretty down about the state of the party—80% of them also say the election was stolen.

Finally, in two notable moves today, the Justice Department turned over evidence to Congress that Trump pressured DOJ officials to back his election fraud lies and it also ordered Treasury to turn over Trump's tax returns to Congress.

All these stories and more below.

