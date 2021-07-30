The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'We're in totalitarian, Marxist territory': Gaetz, Gohmert, and Greene outraged after 'trespassing' at prison

Category: World Hits: 3

'We're in totalitarian, Marxist territory': Gaetz, Gohmert, and Greene outraged after 'trespassing' at prison

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) staged a press conference immediately after being denied entry to a corrections facility allegedly holding defendants facing charges related to the January 6 insurrection.

"We're in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated," Congressman Gohmert declared for the cameras.

The three far-right Republicans delivered their remarks after a guard told them they were "trespassing" and "obstructing entrance into this facility."

The videos above come from the far-right website Right Side Broadcasting Network, which falsely deems the defendants "political prisoners" in its chyrons.

As the members of Congress spoke two protestors held up signs reading: "Where is due process" and "Free Biden's political prisoners," which is rhetoric similar to that made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/gaetz-greene-gohmert/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version