'We're in totalitarian, Marxist territory': Gaetz, Gohmert, and Greene outraged after 'trespassing' at prison

Category: World Hits: 3
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) staged a press conference immediately after being denied entry to a corrections facility allegedly holding defendants facing charges related to the January 6 insurrection.
"We're in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated," Congressman Gohmert declared for the cameras.
The three far-right Republicans delivered their remarks after a guard told them they were "trespassing" and "obstructing entrance into this facility."
TRESPASSING: GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz are denied entry to a corrections faci… https://t.co/69lDQXuNQc
The videos above come from the far-right website Right Side Broadcasting Network, which falsely deems the defendants "political prisoners" in its chyrons.
As the members of Congress spoke two protestors held up signs reading: "Where is due process" and "Free Biden's political prisoners," which is rhetoric similar to that made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/gaetz-greene-gohmert/