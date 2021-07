Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 09:21 Hits: 2

Between 300,000 and 600,000 caregivers from Eastern and Central Europe provide care for elderly Germans in their homes. How long can that system last if they have to be paid more?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-germany-fails-to-manage-care-for-the-elderly%E2%80%AF/a-58677809?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf