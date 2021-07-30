The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

This 'perfectly timed' photo of a protester in a Polo Ralph Lauren jacket is actually photoshopped

Category: World Hits: 3

This 'perfectly timed' photo of a protester in a Polo Ralph Lauren jacket is actually photoshopped This photo, which has been circulating on Twitter and Facebook since July 10, looks perfectly timed: the stance of a police officer on horseback brandishing a baton is a mirror image of the logo of the brand Polo Ralph Lauren on the back of a protester’s jacket. But the image is actually a creation of the artist Marijn Achternaam, who edited the original photograph.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20210730-debunked-perfectly-timed-photo-polo-ralph-lauren-london-police

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version