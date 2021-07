Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 07:30 Hits: 2

Human Rights Watch has called on Iranian authorities to "immediately and unconditionally" release those detained during protests against water shortages and economic hardships in Khuzestan and other provinces and to investigate the abusive use of lethal force.

