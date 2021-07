Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 2

The chief editor of The Project investigative news outlet has left Russia with no plans to return and is trying to evacuate his staff after the group was declared an "undesirable" organization by the Prosecutor-General's Office in Moscow.

